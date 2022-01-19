Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Drug Rep Goes Off Grid BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.06.15)

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Mr. Scheben is a former Drug Company Representative who shares his experiences in that position, its effect on his life and how he is now living off grid and accepting responsibility for his food supply, his water and his health and why you should too. Tune in. Think Happens.
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Pharmaceutical Rep Speaks Out - https://www.brighteon.com/a32d2696-3187-46cb-aa88-be754df2c4b4