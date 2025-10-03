Dollar Collapse is Engineered to Herd Us Into CBDC Prison—David Jensen EXPOSES the Playbook

The rapid spike in gold and silver isn’t just a market move—it’s the signal that fiat currencies are collapsing and the LBMA paper-metal scam can no longer hide it. At the very moment metals are breaking free, the elites are fast-tracking digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Is that a coincidence—or the plan? According to my guest today, David Jensen, it’s all connected. For over a century, the blueprint has been in motion: replace gold and silver with fiat currency, inflate it to the breaking point, and once the technology exists—as it does today—collapse the system and roll out CBDCs to trap humanity in a digital control grid. Problem. Reaction. Solution. In this explosive interview, David exposes how deep the LBMA fraud runs, why the leverage is snapping now, and how quickly the transition to digital slavery could happen. His warning is clear: the clock is ticking, and time to prepare is running out. Listen to my previous interview with David Jensen: https://jiii.io/ugtvrz Follow David's Substack: https://jensendavid.substack.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Download Perplexity’s new AI-web browser, Comet, by heading to https://pplx.ai/MIA and let your browser work for you. Plus, right now when you download Comet - you get a month of Rumble Premium for free! Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!