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LISTEN: ELITES TEASE OUR 'NEW WORLD ORDER' AT GLOBAL SUMMIT - GLENN TV
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257 views • April 03, 2022
LISTEN: Elites Tease Our 'NEW WORLD ORDER' at Global Summit - Glenn TV
April 1, 2022
BlazeTV
Global elites actually had the guts to title their first session at the World Government Summit 'Are We Ready for A New World Order?' Glenn plays clips from the SHOCKING event, in which some of the world’s most powerful leaders teased more supply chain disruptions, energy system difficulties, and a U.S. digital dollar similar to China's (something even the New York Times now admits could be on the way soon...).
It’s time for Americans to STOP saying 'that could never happen here,' Glenn says, because this summit proves anything is possible.
Original: https://youtu.be/pquZ3BheeIE
April 1, 2022
BlazeTV
Global elites actually had the guts to title their first session at the World Government Summit 'Are We Ready for A New World Order?' Glenn plays clips from the SHOCKING event, in which some of the world’s most powerful leaders teased more supply chain disruptions, energy system difficulties, and a U.S. digital dollar similar to China's (something even the New York Times now admits could be on the way soon...).
It’s time for Americans to STOP saying 'that could never happen here,' Glenn says, because this summit proves anything is possible.
Original: https://youtu.be/pquZ3BheeIE
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