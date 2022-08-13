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Mi Bryson Gray made a song about the FBI raid and it's ON FUEGO!!!🔥🔥🔥
Credit also goes to Tyson James another amazing Christian rapper. Bravo 🙌
New Track just dropped from Bryson Gray, one of the greatest rappers of our era, and it is melting libs across the country. Listen to this!
Find Bryson on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/4DggFFKlnq2DYigbQq8NjX
Check out Bryson's Youtube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/BrysonGrayMusic
Subscribe to il Presidento's rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/ilDonaldoTrumpo