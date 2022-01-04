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Dragon Revealed - From Darkness to Light Part 1
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124 views • January 04, 2022
Over the last 50 years, we have witnessed an explosion of Eastern philosophy and martial arts in Western culture. What has been their influence upon the last two generations? Where does this path we have set our feet upon lead? Does the study of Martial Arts, Tai-Chi and Yoga really lead to a more disciplined way of life, as is being promoted by the media today? Are our children being made better men and women of God through these practices, or is there something deceptive working behind the scenes?
This documentary seeks to give answers to these very questions.
This documentary seeks to give answers to these very questions.
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