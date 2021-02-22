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Biden’s War On Your Mother
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180 views • February 22, 2021
We now live in an upside down world where transgender rights and feelings. A percentage of .4 of the United States population, now determines how nearly 100 percent of the population of the United States will conduct their daily existence.
While the future of female sports is denied pushing the envelope of their natural biology in favor of men disguised as females robbing them of all of their hard work and sacrifice.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=603379579d90291354a0bc26
While the future of female sports is denied pushing the envelope of their natural biology in favor of men disguised as females robbing them of all of their hard work and sacrifice.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=603379579d90291354a0bc26
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