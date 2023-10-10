Putin on the Worsening Conflict between Israel and Palestine with the Iraqi Prime Minister, today

Putin on the worsening conflict between Israel and Palestine with the Iraqi Prime Minister:

Unfortunately, we are seeing a sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East. I think that many will agree with me that this is a clear example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East, which tried to monopolize the settlement, but, unfortunately, was not concerned with finding compromises acceptable to both sides. On the contrary, putting forward their own ideas about how this should be done, they put pressure on both sides - namely, both - first on one, then on the other - but each time without taking into account the fundamental interests of the Palestinian people. I mean, first of all, the need to implement the decision of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state. But, in any case, no matter what happens, I know your position, dear Mr. Prime Minister, and our position is that damage to the civilian population must be minimized and reduced to zero, and we call on all conflicting parties to do this sides.