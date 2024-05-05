Create New Account
" THE MAGINOT DOME" PUTTING ALL YOUR HOPES ON ONE DEFENSE IS NOT A GOOD IDEA!
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday

With cost and technology obsolescence racing up on Israel with its "Iron Dome", mobile units like this could be priceless. Too bad they have very few and they are outdated as well. A vid about they do have SOME modern mobile systems, but I bet, not many. Vid made two days ago, a day late getting it up...so it goes!!!

Keywords
technologyisraelgamingtankswarthunderpanzer

