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'I Was An Addict': Inside My Pillow Inventor Mike Lindell’s Amazing Transformation
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8 views • January 16, 2020
🙏🙏 'I Was An Addict': Inside My Pillow Inventor Mike Lindell’s Amazing Transformation 🙏🙏
Millions of Americans know Mike Lindell from his popular commercials for MyPillow, but many people are likely unaware of the iconic pillow magnate’s incredible backstory of overcoming addiction, finding faith and using his massive platform to help transform the lives of others.
Lindell, who is the CEO and inventor of MyPillow, helped finance “Unplanned,” a film about abortion clinic director turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson’s life that has been sparking headlines.
🙏🙏 'I Was An Addict': Inside My Pillow Inventor Mike Lindell’s Amazing Transformation 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
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🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶https://www.christianpost.com/news/i-was-an-addict-inside-my-pillow-inventor-mike-lindells-amazing-transformation.html
▶https://www.unplannedfilm.com/
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
Photo Courtesy Of DuckDuckGo Images
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🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#MyPillow #MikeLindell #Inventor
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Millions of Americans know Mike Lindell from his popular commercials for MyPillow, but many people are likely unaware of the iconic pillow magnate’s incredible backstory of overcoming addiction, finding faith and using his massive platform to help transform the lives of others.
Lindell, who is the CEO and inventor of MyPillow, helped finance “Unplanned,” a film about abortion clinic director turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson’s life that has been sparking headlines.
🙏🙏 'I Was An Addict': Inside My Pillow Inventor Mike Lindell’s Amazing Transformation 🙏🙏
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:
1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor
These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.
And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.
So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.
Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Remember To Subscribe, Like, And Comment Below.
🔻🔻🔻SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS HERE🔻🔻🔻
SUBSCRIBE ►http://bit.ly/YTIJADSUB
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
SUBSCRIBE ► http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
👍 Do you like this video? Like it & Share it with friends!
🔔 Turn on post notifications to get all my latest updates
📥 Comment below to share your thoughts!
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA🔻🔻🔻
GAB - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeGab
MINDS - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeMinds
BITCHUTE - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBitChute
TWITTER - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeTwitter
BRIGHTEON - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeBrighteon
INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/ImJustADudeInstagram
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔻🔻🔻REFERENCES🔻🔻🔻
▶BibleGateway - http://bit.ly/IJADBG
▶https://www.christianpost.com/news/i-was-an-addict-inside-my-pillow-inventor-mike-lindells-amazing-transformation.html
▶https://www.unplannedfilm.com/
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
Music: Beam Me Up by Spazz Cardigan
Video Link: https://youtu.be/pTYePtK6REg
Photo Courtesy Of DuckDuckGo Images
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
🔔This Video Is Not Intended For Children🔔
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
#MyPillow #MikeLindell #Inventor
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