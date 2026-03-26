A Physicians “Bank” Giving Health Plans a Better Deal

with Marty Nichols, COO, Physicians’ First Bancorp

PFbankcorp.com

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We’ve platformed surgeons setting up shop outside of the hospitals, and we know such independence improves affordability AND quality. Freedom Hub also has invited presentations from bank innovators wanting clients to “love their bank”. Of course, plenty of benefit pros have also shared solutions for health reform. This week, a device entrepreneur with a background in technology introduces a bank that’s partnering with surgeons to take on the cartel among hospitals, insurers, and medical products.

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When it comes to physician ownership, the broad ObamaCare law (strangely labeled the “Affordable Care Act”) included an insane limitation on doctor-ownership of hospitals. Mr. Nichols wants to INCREASE doctor involvement in health payment by having a bank run by doctors, take over benefits for employers. We know the expense of insurance has led larger corporations to insure their own employee health costs - with some success when it comes to Direct Contracting, Direct Primary Care and Trump’s ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement) expansion and its allowance increasingly of Medical Cost Sharing. But self-funding retains risk, and Marty’s venture will reduce that liability.

Physicians’ First Bancorp also improves quality for workers, as surgeons have proven – via better outcomes at Ambulatory Surgical Centers. And for too long, physicians have lost profits to corporate middlemen. Mr. Nichols is letting doctors control their own destiny for a change, by refocusing energy onto the needs of patients.



