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Dr. Kirk Elliott, I wouldn’t touch the stock market right now
TruthTalkWithSteve
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134 views • December 14, 2021
On today’s show Steve talks with Dr. Kirk Elliott about how to find your calling and achieve success. Kirk will dive into why now is not the time to put a dime into the stock market, where to put it and why the Reagan years and Trump years created great economies. Kirk explains in simple terms why we’re seeing Venezuela type inflation, which rose 33% in just the last month.

The Cabal puppeteers pull the strings of the current puppet placed in the White House. They’re intentionally crashing our economy by printing trillions and trillions of dollars so money is flowing into the market and creating a false market. 4 million jobs, just last month were lost or employees chose to quit to protect themselves from the bio-weapon.

The best place to put your money is in hard assets that can quickly be liquidated. Silver and Gold are your best options in our current climate hands down.

Dr. Kirk Elliott Bio:
Meet Dr. Kirk, the #sparkthatstarteditall. Kirk has his hands in everything; he is the fearless leader that’s driving the spaceship. Kirk lives in downtown Denver with his wire, 15 year old son, and 6 month old CavaPoo named Ted. He has a passion for seeing the streets of Denver restored and the homelessness eradicated. In his free time he is on the streets, loving on the broken and mentoring inmates and former gang members. When he is not doing that, he is shredding on his electric guitar.

Education:
Ph.D. Theology Phoenix University of Theology
Ph.D. Public Policy and Administration Walden University
M.A. International Studies University of Denver, Josef Korbel School of International Studies
B.S. Business Administration University of Colorado

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐤 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐭:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/
[email protected]

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment
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👉 Visit: www.mindsetisthekey.net to grab my free book 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 👇👇👇

𝐌𝐲 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰
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𝐌𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲
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