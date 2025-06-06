BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dystopian level of persecution against critic of Government Covid measures - Interview with Dr. Marcus De Brun
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
12 views • 15 hours ago

Dr. de Brun, a former member of the Irish Medical Council, resigned in 2020 in protest over what he describes as widespread and preventable deaths in the Irish nursing home sector. He contends that these tragedies were a direct result of government policies during the early stages of the pandemic. At the time, Ireland recorded one of the highest nursing home mortality rates in the developed world. Dr de Brun, along with several colleagues, is now being prosecuted by the IMC for allegedly failing to promote official COVID-19 policies and vaccination campaigns. Dr. Marcus de Brun joins Kla.TV to discuss his experiences during Covid. Watch and share: if Governments get away with such injustice they will become even more tyrannical.

Keywords
vaccinationcoviddrdebrunirishnursinghome
