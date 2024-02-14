Sharleta Bassett: Taking Spiritual Warfare to The US Senate For the State of California

It's about time we started electing officials who understand that we are not battling against flesh and blood, but against rulers and principalities in high places. Sharleta Bassett is a mighty warrior for Christ running for US Senate in the state of California and not only does she understand spiritual warfare, she wages it daily. She also just so happens to attend one of the most powerful churches in the nation that specializes in deliverance and freedom from demonic oppression, the Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, CA. If there is anything our nation and the state of California need, it's deliverance and God has anointed Sharleta to do just that. Read More About Sharleta: https://www.resistancechicks.com/sharleta-bassett-us-senate-for-ca/

Sharleta's Website: https://sharletabassett.com/





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%