Those who report and expose oversea CCP assets will be greatly rewarded

https://gettr.com/post/p26uxk40f71
2023.01.31Because you report and expose large amounts of CCP assets, including houses and real estate, aircraft and cannon are all counted too. you will be rewarded with a huge amount of money, a huge reward. The New Federal State of China will give you another reward additionally.
由于你的检举，揭发大额的属于中共的资产包括房子不动产，飞机大炮都算数啊。你们将得到巨额的奖励， 巨额的奖励。 新中国联邦还给你再来一份奖励。
