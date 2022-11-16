Angry Arizonan obliterates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors today!!! 🔥

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"I think it’s safe to say that this man just expressed how we all collectively feel after witnessing another stolen election!
Well done, sir" 👏🏼
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Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.
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