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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1125 - Cameron Wagner - 2nd report on the crime
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Cameron was sitting in his car getting ready to deliver a pizza, when a man approached him and asked what the time was. Suspicious, Cameron drove off to deliver a different order. Cameron was attempting to deliver the pizza, when the man that had asked him for the time, having followed him, ran up asking “Do you remember me?” as he brandished a gun and demanded Cameron’s money. Cameron jumped off the porch and attempted to run off, but was shot in the leg, his attacker getting away with $1.
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