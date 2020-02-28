The Fed Creates Crisis: Black Swan Events (Like Coronavirus) Light The Fuse

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The Fed has created the biggest artificial financial bubble to ever exist. Every bubble is necessarily followed by a proportional financial crisis. Black Swan events (like Coronavirus) often act as the fuse. The major headlines always keep the focus on the Black Swan events. The Ron Paul Liberty Report is here to keep the focus where it belongs: The Federal Reserve.