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Bases 102 part 9 How to Survive the World Economic Forum continued
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147 views • March 31, 2021
Chat and discussion, then her part 9 points of interest follow. Julie is an SSP operative, which means she has been down "the tunnels" seen the horrors, flown ET craft within the solar system, and is giving us a heads up on the crisis which means the average 'Joe' public must wake up, become informed.
Israel is now looking into the extremely harmful and deadly effects of the vaccines, and now MPs in the UK Parliament have challenged to government over their silence about the now clearly serious effects from these vaccines.
This chat adds some other subjects, such as the high technology involved with standing stones, and how you can get to use Gaia to remove pico and nano tek being installed in your bodies against your consent or knowledge.
Israel is now looking into the extremely harmful and deadly effects of the vaccines, and now MPs in the UK Parliament have challenged to government over their silence about the now clearly serious effects from these vaccines.
This chat adds some other subjects, such as the high technology involved with standing stones, and how you can get to use Gaia to remove pico and nano tek being installed in your bodies against your consent or knowledge.
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