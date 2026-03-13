Situation Normal All Funked Up

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Granddad's tales from the back porch reveal a stark truth: the disconnect between those who plan and those who live the consequences. This song dives into the 'SNAFU' of life, where grand plans meet muddy reality, and 'acceptable losses' are someone's loved ones. It's a raw look at how decisions made in quiet rooms echo loudly in the lives of ordinary people. What happens when 'progress' comes at a human cost?