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💉 RITHAIKA (18) DIES 20 DAYS AFTER CONVID INJECTION, PARENTS TELL THEIR STORY
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83 views • July 10, 2021
SOURCE: B - 2020 🍀
From Satya_Vijay
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/satya_vijay/
"18 year old Rithaika Sri Omtri (Ritu) died on Saturday, June 19, within 21 days after receiving first dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine on May 29.
Cause of death: Blood clotting in Brain.
CVST (Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis) and,
VITT (Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia).
Her parents have started a campaign page on instagram to spread awareness about vaccine side effects."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQvqb3BMDga/
FRED PYE GOT SERIOUSLY DAMAGED AFTER THE MODERNA INJECTION
https://bitchute.com/video/41VLc5G7ZkGq/
VACCINATIESCHADE LISETTE VERHOEVEN: ARTSENAANSPRAKELIJKHEID
https://bitchute.com/video/6fxPc854O5G7/
STEPHANIE WASIL 🕯️ | VICTIM OF THE CONVID DEATH CULT
https://bitchute.com/video/DdEgJLc4XRkB/
ERIC CLAPTON INTERVIEW (THE NEEDLE AND THE DAMAGE DONE)
https://bitchute.com/video/Ot8D81zdKWEi/
3-YR SUCCESSION PLANNING IN GAS & OIL: REPLACING VACCINATED PERSONNEL
https://bitchute.com/video/PIWoKZ44JCJv/
COVISHIELD INJECTION ADVERSE REACTIONS AND DEATHS STARTED VERY EARLY ON:
INDIA : 580 ADVERSE REACTIONS COVID19 VACCINE, 2 DEATHS #COVAXIN #ASTRAZENECA-FORMULA
https://bitchute.com/video/G6E0zTB2nTq0/
From Satya_Vijay
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/satya_vijay/
"18 year old Rithaika Sri Omtri (Ritu) died on Saturday, June 19, within 21 days after receiving first dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine on May 29.
Cause of death: Blood clotting in Brain.
CVST (Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis) and,
VITT (Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia).
Her parents have started a campaign page on instagram to spread awareness about vaccine side effects."
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQvqb3BMDga/
FRED PYE GOT SERIOUSLY DAMAGED AFTER THE MODERNA INJECTION
https://bitchute.com/video/41VLc5G7ZkGq/
VACCINATIESCHADE LISETTE VERHOEVEN: ARTSENAANSPRAKELIJKHEID
https://bitchute.com/video/6fxPc854O5G7/
STEPHANIE WASIL 🕯️ | VICTIM OF THE CONVID DEATH CULT
https://bitchute.com/video/DdEgJLc4XRkB/
ERIC CLAPTON INTERVIEW (THE NEEDLE AND THE DAMAGE DONE)
https://bitchute.com/video/Ot8D81zdKWEi/
3-YR SUCCESSION PLANNING IN GAS & OIL: REPLACING VACCINATED PERSONNEL
https://bitchute.com/video/PIWoKZ44JCJv/
COVISHIELD INJECTION ADVERSE REACTIONS AND DEATHS STARTED VERY EARLY ON:
INDIA : 580 ADVERSE REACTIONS COVID19 VACCINE, 2 DEATHS #COVAXIN #ASTRAZENECA-FORMULA
https://bitchute.com/video/G6E0zTB2nTq0/
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