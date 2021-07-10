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💉 RITHAIKA (18) DIES 20 DAYS AFTER CONVID INJECTION, PARENTS TELL THEIR STORY
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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83 views • July 10, 2021
SOURCE: B - 2020 🍀

From Satya_Vijay
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/satya_vijay/

"18 year old Rithaika Sri Omtri (Ritu) died on Saturday, June 19, within 21 days after receiving first dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine on May 29.

Cause of death: Blood clotting in Brain.
CVST (Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis) and,
VITT (Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia).

Her parents have started a campaign page on instagram to spread awareness about vaccine side effects."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQvqb3BMDga/

FRED PYE GOT SERIOUSLY DAMAGED AFTER THE MODERNA INJECTION
https://bitchute.com/video/41VLc5G7ZkGq/

VACCINATIESCHADE LISETTE VERHOEVEN: ARTSENAANSPRAKELIJKHEID
https://bitchute.com/video/6fxPc854O5G7/

STEPHANIE WASIL 🕯️ | VICTIM OF THE CONVID DEATH CULT
https://bitchute.com/video/DdEgJLc4XRkB/

ERIC CLAPTON INTERVIEW (THE NEEDLE AND THE DAMAGE DONE)
https://bitchute.com/video/Ot8D81zdKWEi/

3-YR SUCCESSION PLANNING IN GAS & OIL: REPLACING VACCINATED PERSONNEL
https://bitchute.com/video/PIWoKZ44JCJv/

COVISHIELD INJECTION ADVERSE REACTIONS AND DEATHS STARTED VERY EARLY ON:

INDIA : 580 ADVERSE REACTIONS COVID19 VACCINE, 2 DEATHS #COVAXIN #ASTRAZENECA-FORMULA
https://bitchute.com/video/G6E0zTB2nTq0/
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationcovidgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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