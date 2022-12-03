US military fighters witness flying "Cube UFO"

The Pentagon confirms these are real flying objects controlled by some kind of intelligence. The UFO "Cube" resembles the "Kaaba" it's a cube-shaped stone structure built in the middle of the holiest place of worship in Islam, the Sacred Mosque of Mecca, Al Masjid Al-Haram in Saudi Arabia. Its name means, "the cube" in Arabic.
