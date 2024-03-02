Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2,500 Beatings! Freedomain Call In
Stefan Molyneux
Donate
"My wife and I have two children. We're expecting our third. We want to have as many as we can. We're both in our 20s, and I want to make sure I'm doing as much as I can to correctly raise them peacefully and also not mess them up. My childhood was pretty good, but that's the main thing, as far as peaceful ways of disciplining them if they're just blatantly disobedient."


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophyreasonparentinghostingdisciplinefamily relationshipsdeep conversationpast traumasnurturing childrenchildhood strugglesfamilial connectionssafe environment

