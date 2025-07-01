Acts Of The Apostles Part #21-NOW THE END BEGINS-JUNE 30 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Here in Acts 21, the bands of opposition begin to tighten around the apostle Paul as Agabus prophecies over him revealing what’s going to happen to him at Jerusalem. Paul’s 4th quarter has begun, and we have a front row seat to all of it.