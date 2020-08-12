RARE VIEW !? WHAT I DO... ...

You don't see or hear of too many videos like this one right here Baby! But take my early video advice and turn your volume down! Sorry. This video is meant only for the purpose of showcasing the great look of lawn & landscaping by highly skilled Landscape Technicians and Professionals. Which is a good thing, because my video making skills are, a bit sketchy... First time doing a video like this, plan on doing more but with a stable camera mount. Me and the crew at Ground Force do Tons of different lawns, from commercial & business, to public & private & residential... We don't just cut the grass, we make that shit look nice! After this, I'll have a better video that doesn't bounce around & still gives a front end view from the Toro 60 Inch Zero turn in which I skillfully maneuver on & around properties...