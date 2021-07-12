© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WARNING: What it really means to be genetically modified by the mRNA vaccines!
Follow
0
Share
Report
497 views • July 12, 2021
This video explains that once you are genetically modified, you become a GMO'd life form, and no longer a 'natural' human being. Therefore your are under patent rights, and owned by the company that modified you.
That is why they use animal DNA in vaccines. The Original show called SweetTooth is about hybrid children. They love to reveal what they are doing through shows and movies! Wake up!
That is why they use animal DNA in vaccines. The Original show called SweetTooth is about hybrid children. They love to reveal what they are doing through shows and movies! Wake up!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.