Lean not on the mainline narrative / understanding ~ 5-senses and news lie, the world is an illusion ~

In todays discussion we will talk on not believing the mainline narrative, or letting the world system over-ride the only narrative you need, which comes from God and not man. We will talk on raising the bar by becoming more aware through the 6-sense / god consciousness. Most importantly we will talk on the need to break free from the mainstream lie narrative / fear mongering. Finally, we will be sharing the latest highwire episode 386 entitled "raising the barr."
