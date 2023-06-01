June 1st is International Children's Day - In the Donbass, Over the 9 Years of Shelling of the region by the AF of Ukraine - 265 Children were Killed, 799 were Injured

June, 1st is International Children's Day. The Russian Foreign Ministry published a video with English subtitles, reminding the world of what has been happening in Donbass.
Over the 9 years of shelling of the region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine 265 children were killed, 799 were injured.
“Save the future of Donbass. Save its children."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.