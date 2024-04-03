Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Kuwaiti Volunteer Doctor who Recently Arrived with a Humanitarian Delegation to Gaza, elucidates the Continuous Fear Inflicted on Palestinians by Israeli Surveillance and Attack Drones
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1016 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

◾️Dr. Mohammed A. Yousef, a Kuwaiti volunteer who recently arrived with a humanitarian delegation to Gaza, elucidates the continuous fear inflicted on Palestinians by Israeli surveillance and attack drones, a haunting presence that never dissipates from the skies above.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket