A Kuwaiti Volunteer Doctor who Recently Arrived with a Humanitarian Delegation to Gaza, elucidates the Continuous Fear Inflicted on Palestinians by Israeli Surveillance and Attack Drones

◾️Dr. Mohammed A. Yousef, a Kuwaiti volunteer who recently arrived with a humanitarian delegation to Gaza, elucidates the continuous fear inflicted on Palestinians by Israeli surveillance and attack drones, a haunting presence that never dissipates from the skies above.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.