Karen Kingston on Documented Proof COVID "Vaccine" is Causing COVID

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Former Pfizer employee and medical device analyst Karen Kingston has the receipts and uncovered massive corruption. Documents prove that COVID-19 is not the result of a virus. Rather, it’s a combination of horrific medical malpractice and an injectable bio-weapon.
Bannon Howse: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/former-pfizer-employee-karen-kingston-proof-covid-vaccine-causing-covid