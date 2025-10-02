Canadian MP's Say President Trump Isn't Funny Anymore!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Trump's 51st State Rhetoric is driving Canadian politicians crazy. They say Trump "Isn't Funny Anymore".... Ontario's Premier says he is going to Ignore Trump, and says tariffs are impacting both Canada and U.S., as he meets with Michigan Governor Whitmer.
Plus today's other top stories including the Universal Ostrich Farm.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or