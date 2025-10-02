Canadian MP's Say President Trump Isn't Funny Anymore!

Maverick News Top Stories:





* Trump's 51st State Rhetoric is driving Canadian politicians crazy. They say Trump "Isn't Funny Anymore".... Ontario's Premier says he is going to Ignore Trump, and says tariffs are impacting both Canada and U.S., as he meets with Michigan Governor Whitmer.





Plus today's other top stories including the Universal Ostrich Farm.





