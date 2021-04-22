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Young Model Passes After Jab, Australia Urges High Risk People To Get The Shot And Mask Your 2 Y/O!
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160 views • April 22, 2021
30 year old Ashley Gerren dies after her experimental "vaccine". She was an actress a model and a mother who appeared to have no medical reason to get this shot! Australia is looking to enroll diabetics in this experiment even after all the blood clot issues with the astra jab. England is slowing the push for the pcr tests? Well we shall see what the reasoning is for this one! Michigan tyrants at it again and this time they are going for toddlers wearing masks as the next phase of conditioning takes place.
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Article Links:
https://sandrarose.com/2021/04/baldwin-hills-star-ashley-taylor-gerren-dies-after-getting-covid-vaccine/
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/people-with-diabetes-urged-to-get-covid-vaccine-following-blood-clot-death-20210416-p57jtb.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/15/rapid-covid-testing-in-england-may-be-scaled-back-over-false-positives
https://www.michigancapitolconfidential.com/michigan-government-orders-toddlers-age-2-to-4-to-wear-facemasks
Thumbnail Link:
https://sandrarose.com/images34/gerren-taylor-745x931.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://sandrarose.com/2021/04/baldwin-hills-star-ashley-taylor-gerren-dies-after-getting-covid-vaccine/
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/people-with-diabetes-urged-to-get-covid-vaccine-following-blood-clot-death-20210416-p57jtb.html
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/apr/15/rapid-covid-testing-in-england-may-be-scaled-back-over-false-positives
https://www.michigancapitolconfidential.com/michigan-government-orders-toddlers-age-2-to-4-to-wear-facemasks
Thumbnail Link:
https://sandrarose.com/images34/gerren-taylor-745x931.jpg
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