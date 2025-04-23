UNEarthing the CO2 Pipeline - Massive Danger to Public Freedom, Property Ownership and Much More!

Ever heard of carbon capture or carbon sequestration? If you haven't you better. This part of the Green New Deal that AOC was pushing is still happening. In fact, it was slipped into the Inflation Reduction Act and funded with $2 billion of public money.

This documentary shows how the carbon capture pipeline is being ramrodded over people's private property rights by a company named Summit Carbon Solutions in Iowa, South Dakota and other locations.

The plan, aligned with the UN Agenda 2030, is to run large pipelines all over this nation to capture CO2 (which plants use for photosynthesis and growth) and sequester it underground. Already there has been an 2 explosions from burst pipeline in Satartia, Mississippi causing evacuations and sending people to the hospital in Vicksburg, MS 30 miles away.

But this ain't the half of it. This is about global tyranny through the UN. BTW, if you think Trump will save us from this, think again. He touted carbon capture on White House.gov in his Earth Day message and Kristi Noem already signed legislation granting precedence to Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline over people's property rights (S.B. 201)

You need to watch this video if you care about liberty over tyranny and your rights of ownership of private property and a whole lot more. Action begins first with awareness. Once aware. Please pass it on.

Subscribe to this channel for updates.