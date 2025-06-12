BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 8: The Training of Joshua
Resurrection Life of Jesus
1 day ago

The successor to Moses was a man from the tribe of Ephraim named Joshua and his training began soon after the Israelites left Egypt. He was among the men instructed by Moses in warfare and chosen to be the commander against the first attack by the Amalekites.

Moses continued utilizing Joshua as a military and political leader. But the sin nature revealed itself after being elevated to this position of power and Joshua proved he was just like any other man when he asked Moses to rebuke two men who were prophesying without permission.

Presumably he saw them as competition and was rebuked for this attitude. Joshua was later one of the princes selected to spy out the land of Canaan. Only he and Caleb were not intimidated by the giants and believed God that could give them the Promised Land.

When the forty years of wandering in the wilderness were almost over, God told Moses to have Joshua anointed and to take his place to lead the Israelites. Joshua had been thoroughly vetted by this time, and according to Moses, "was full of the spirit of wisdom." God never elevates a rookie to a leadership position and Joshua was finally ready to lead the Israelites.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1673.pdf

RLJ-1673 -- OCTOBER 14, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


