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What is Biden Hidin’? | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 41
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2575 views • May 05, 2022
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, Meme Joe Green is back and we cover the Supreme Court leak, the convenient timing and what this globalist laser pointer is being used to distract us from. We discuss the DHS Misinformation department, the $33 billion Ukraine aid slush fund, Pfizer data and more on this episode.
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Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
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Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!
Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/memejoegreen
Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!
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