LIN WOOD FINALLY DROPS ➿ THE EPSTEIN TO JUSTICE ROBERTS CHILDREN FOR SALE TAPE

BOOM! The KRAKEN has been released!





Great comment from Polly:

https://gab.com/Aunt_Polly/posts/108977679561357501





I'll try to make this clearer so that you will listen to this tape:





Supposedly, Justice Roberts took children from Epstein and adopted them, and they had been abused since birth and were handed around in certain circles of privilege as sex favors.





Epstein is the procurer for children in these elite sex rings.





Rod Rosenstein, ran in circles with Roberts, and Vice President Pence, Mitt Romney, and Paul Ryan. Everyone had surveillance going on everyone else and the FBI sat on things including known child abuse for leverage in case they ever needed anything.

Justice Roberts was in on a circle of people that were FBI and I think he said CIA, that were in the business of talking about killing justices that they knew did not hold their political views. They thought they could do this afte Hillary won the election as "she wasn't' supposed to lose." One of the names being thrown around for replacement was Eric Holder. Roberts wanted control of the courts. On tape it says that the same circle of people did in fact kill Scalia and that Scalia was aware that he was in the cross hairs.





There is some hinting that there was a plan to assassinate Trump so that either Rod Rosenstein, or Pence could get in as well as Romney or Ryan in either the Presidential slot or VP slot.





Rod was also aware of all the surveillance and did nothing to halt any crimes of sex with children.





Pence is said here to be a known homosexual and also had sex with pre-pubescent boys. That's what I've heard so far. Some of this I've heard before, but I don't think I've heard it all on one tape.





Take a listen. I'm listening with a stereo sound because it is hard to hear.





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tbg06 [thanks to https://www.facebook.com/ALLODSatire/posts/990434006552224/ and https://www.instagram.com/abcnewslive/reel/DHWXj_zRQsI/ 🖲]





https://www.instagram.com/nypost/p/DG3D8TCR0rb/?locale=es&hl=he