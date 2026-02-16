Kristy Allen delivers a masterclass in connecting the dots—from a 1968 rodent experiment to a 19th-century children’s book, from the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871 to the Epstein files dropping in 2026. This is not random. This is the unraveling of a 155-year corporate occupation.





Allen reveals how the “backward walking” of humanity—the loss of purpose, polarity, and sovereignty—was no accident. It was engineered. Drawing on John Calhoun’s Universe 25 experiments, she exposes the blueprint for turning a sovereign people into a dying colony, groomed by idols and distracted by digital bread while the dragons feasted.





But the experiment failed. The 1871 corporation is bankrupt. The white hats are changing the locks. And the gurus who anchored the drag—Deepak Chopra, the Dalai Lama, Oprah—are being exposed for the metabolic thieves they were.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





