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Bill Gates Info (audio corrected)
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655 views • January 27, 2021
Woke up today and couldn’t help but be happy. Why? Because Bill Gates is unhappy that the general public is spreading “conspiracy theories” about him and Anthony Fauci. How dare the slaves notice they are slaves? How dare they make connections and gather evidence? Please watch and share this video because it destroys their narratives and is packed dense with info. Please share it!
Sources
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1354402535960936449
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79099/merck-scraps-covid-vaccines-says-its-more-effective-to-get-the-virus-and.html
https://id2020.org/alliance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annenberg_Foundation#cite_note-4
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/04/conspiracy-theory-misinterprets-goals-of-gates-foundation/
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Sources
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1354402535960936449
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79099/merck-scraps-covid-vaccines-says-its-more-effective-to-get-the-virus-and.html
https://id2020.org/alliance
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annenberg_Foundation#cite_note-4
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/04/conspiracy-theory-misinterprets-goals-of-gates-foundation/
Follow me here
https://twitter.com/ChadCha81369447
https://gab.com/ChadChaddington
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3tdlROLokIiY/
https://brandnewtube.com/@ChadChaddington
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chadchaddington
https://lbry.tv/@ChadChaddington:d
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