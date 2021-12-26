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'Holiday Ride - Chevrolet'
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30 views • December 26, 2021
Yes, it is a real Chevrolet commercial, an add, but it is also a very well done story. A heart breaker, if you will and I'd wager that there are a few old guys like me and like the guy in the ad, getting flashes of our own pasts. There were a lot of ways this one goes, but I really like how it was produced.
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