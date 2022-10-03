DID HILLARY WIN THE POPULAR VOTE IN 2016?

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https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Oe7C5ujG4L 😘
Https://investortimes.com/freedomoutpost/clintons-haitian-black-magic-secret/https://newspunch.com/hillary-clinton-joins-witches-coven/https://www.facebook.com/thewingnyc/posts/the-perks-of-being-a-witch-our-brand-new-perks-program-all-wing-members-are-auto/1431697343593960/https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/05/06/hillary_clinton_you_can_run_the_best_campaign_and_have_the_election_stolen_from_you.html#!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmETshyxDXI
2016 General Election Certified TotalsCLINTON 65,844,969 (51%)TRUMP 62,979,984 (49%)
Fake Total 128,824,953💥
CLINTON Won By 2,864,985 Votes.
After AuditActual 1-1 Vote Count2016 GENERAL ELECTIONTRUMP 78,724,980 (59%)CLINTON 54,870,808 (41%)Real Total 133,595,788 💥
TRUMP MARGIN 23,854,172
"The DS thought by flipping 20% of the votes
in the 2016 Election, was more than enough
to get Clinton elected.
They never thought she would lose."💥