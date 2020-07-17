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Dr Richard Cheng on Wuhan's recovery from the pandemic
Dr. Richard Cheng on Vitamin C
Dr. Richard Cheng on Vitamin C
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43 views • July 17, 2020
During an interview with news anchor Elaine Reyes of CGTN (Washington DC) on July 16th, Dr. Richard Cheng released the following statement. This is Dr. Cheng's 4th live show with 4 million+ viewers of CGTN in recent months.

News Release
International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine (ISOM) and
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service (OMNS)

Regarding the management of COVID-19, we, of the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine (ISOM) and the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service Editorial Board (OMNS), believe that the medical advice given to the governments, especially the Federal government of the United States, is seriously incomplete. The current COVID-19 management plan virtually ignores the importance of our own immunity against SARS-Cov2 virus. Not only is such omission contrary to common sense, it also dismisses decades of abundant basic and clinical nutritional research and experience. We need to protect all of our citizens with nutritional prevention and include nutrition-based therapy in all hospitals.

We urgently appeal to governments worldwide, especially the President Trump's Administration, to open a dialogue with experts at the International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine and our like-minded colleagues worldwide. Our common goal is to improve the current COVID-19 management plan and to implement nutrition therapy to prevent and treat COVID-19. We can change the course of this pandemic. In the absence of medication or vaccination, our immune systems are our the best defense.

We can, and must, promptly employ and publicize Protected Population Immunity measures. For details, please contact us.

Richard Cheng, M.D., Ph.D.
([email protected])

Atsuo Yanagisawa, M.D., Ph.D, President of ISOM, ([email protected])

Andrew Saul, Ph.D., Editor-in-Chief, OMNS ([email protected])

www.ISOM.CA,
www.orthomolecular.org
Keywords
healthcovid-19dr richard cheng
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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