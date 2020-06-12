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The House of Israel - Lesson 11 - Birthright Promises Fulfilled Today
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18 views • June 12, 2020
There are only two nations that have fulfilled Bible prophecies regarding the birthright promises given to Abraham's descendants. God promised to Abraham that those promises will be fulfilled on his descendants in these last days. Birthright involves political and economic dominion in the world today, as well as unprecedented material wealth that no other nation enjoys. And, so we come, once again, to the true identity of modern Britain and America.
As prophesied by Jacob, their forefather, Ephraim (England) formed a group of nations, called the British Commonwealth of nations, while the United States of America (Manasseh) became one nation under God.
As prophesied by Jacob, their forefather, Ephraim (England) formed a group of nations, called the British Commonwealth of nations, while the United States of America (Manasseh) became one nation under God.
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