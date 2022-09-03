How to Naturally Increase IGF1 - Insulin Like Growth Factor 1

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0:00 Introduction
3:38 Zinc
4:38 Protein
5:33 Vitamin C
6:15 Blueberries
6:57 Magnesium
7:48 Selenium
8:36 Cinnamon
9:05 Vitamin D
9:55 Thiamine
10:31 Dried Plum - Prune
11:03 Probiotics
11:42 Dehydroepiandrosterone - DHEA
12:48 Taurine
13:12 Resveratrol
13:55 Leucine
14:29 Astragalus
14:55 Colostrum
15:30 Acetyl-L-Carnitine
16:15 Creatine
16:48 Ursolic Acid
17:30 Hydroxy Methyl Butyrate
17:49 Coenzyme Q10
18:30 Low-Level Laser Therapy
18:52 Exercise
19:50 Deep Sleep
20:43 Reduce Inflammation
21:42 Avoid or Limit Alcohol
22:12 Sauna Sessions