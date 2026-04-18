Conversation With Jay Dyer: Young Audiences, Books vs Machine(s), Hollywood propaganda, Oscars, etc!

This Jay Dyer / Yvan Gauthier conversation was recorded on October 20th 2025, the day after the end of the FILMS AGAINST THE MACHINE(S) FESTIVAL 2025.

Subtitles available in French and English.





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Watch THE VAMPIRE PROJECT, film by Yvan Gauthier with Kevin Sorbo & Brent Pella is available on streaming here:

https://filmsagainstthemachines.com/products/the-vampire-project

Check out our other awesome films at https://filmsagainstthemachines.com/





Check out Jay's amazing work at https://jaysanalysis.com/





More info about Alain Soral: https://alain-soral.com/en

and his publishing company Kontre Kulrure: https://kontrekulture.com/

(books only in French)