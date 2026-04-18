Conversation With Jay Dyer: Young Audiences, Books vs Machine(s), Hollywood propaganda, Oscars, etc!

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This Jay Dyer / Yvan Gauthier conversation was recorded on October 20th 2025, the day after the end of the FILMS AGAINST THE MACHINE(S) FESTIVAL 2025.
Subtitles available in French and English.
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Watch THE VAMPIRE PROJECT, film by Yvan Gauthier with Kevin Sorbo & Brent Pella is available on streaming here:
https://filmsagainstthemachines.com/products/the-vampire-project
Check out our other awesome films at https://filmsagainstthemachines.com/
Check out Jay's amazing work at https://jaysanalysis.com/
More info about Alain Soral: https://alain-soral.com/en
and his publishing company Kontre Kulrure: https://kontrekulture.com/
(books only in French)
Chapters:
0:00Films Against the Machine(s) logo
0:22A Conversation with Jay Dyer
0:39Films against the machine(s) festival
1:36Why this festival?
2:12The Vampire Project Clip1
3:03Into The Light
4:48Young Audiences
7:30Vertical Screens
9:52Basic Principles
10:21Internet fasting
11:52Books vs Machine(s)
13:53Propaganda
14:28Rebel Moon
15:42Black Mirror
16:46Globalist Game Plan
19:18The Oscars
23:01The Vampire Project (with more clips)
29:20The Vampire Project trailer