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Conversation With Jay Dyer: Young Audiences, Books vs Machine(s), Hollywood propaganda, Oscars, etc!
filmsvsmachines
filmsvsmachines
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This Jay Dyer / Yvan Gauthier conversation was recorded on October 20th 2025, the day after the end of the FILMS AGAINST THE MACHINE(S) FESTIVAL 2025.

Subtitles available in French and English.


PLEASE LIKE, COMMENT AND SUBSCRIBE !!


Watch THE VAMPIRE PROJECT, film by Yvan Gauthier with Kevin Sorbo & Brent Pella is available on streaming here:

https://filmsagainstthemachines.com/products/the-vampire-project

Check out our other awesome films at https://filmsagainstthemachines.com/


Check out Jay's amazing work at https://jaysanalysis.com/


More info about Alain Soral: https://alain-soral.com/en

and his publishing company Kontre Kulrure: https://kontrekulture.com/

(books only in French)

Keywords
propagandaalain soralkevin sorbojay dyermovie nighthollywood historyyvan gauthierjane gauthierfilms against the machineskontre kulture
Chapters

Chapters:

0:00Films Against the Machine(s) logo

0:22A Conversation with Jay Dyer

0:39Films against the machine(s) festival

1:36Why this festival?

2:12The Vampire Project Clip1

3:03Into The Light

4:48Young Audiences

7:30Vertical Screens

9:52Basic Principles

10:21Internet fasting

11:52Books vs Machine(s)

13:53Propaganda

14:28Rebel Moon

15:42Black Mirror

16:46Globalist Game Plan

19:18The Oscars

23:01The Vampire Project (with more clips)

29:20The Vampire Project trailer

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy