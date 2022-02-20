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BREAKING: Biden Claims Russians Planning to Turn Off US Electricity as Globalists Prepare New False Flag
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451 views • February 20, 2022
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The Russian government is engaged in staging a false flag operation which will be used as a pretext to invade Ukraine, Joe Biden told reporters Thursday.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-russia-engaged-in-false-flag-will-invade-ukraine-in-coming-days/
The Russian government is engaged in staging a false flag operation which will be used as a pretext to invade Ukraine, Joe Biden told reporters Thursday.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-russia-engaged-in-false-flag-will-invade-ukraine-in-coming-days/
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