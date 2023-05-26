Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How the US Blew Up the Nord Stream Pipelines (Radar Evidence)
67 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

I'm sharing this video found on YouTube at, 'revisionfour', from May 3, 2023, with the following words of description, further down below. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG71NGXr4vU&ab_channel=revisionfour

It was posted at [email protected] with many tweets and this write up. But first, an interesting article I've posted from a link there.

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2023/05/24/kim-dotcom-whistleblower-with-proofs-navy-seals-blew-up-nordstream-at-bidens-order/

https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1660420327325958144

In this short video I lay out how the United States blew up the Nordstream pipelines. I go through the motive, means and exactly how it was carried out. In this video I include incriminating radar evidence that places the United States Navy at the scene of the crime at the time of the crime. Please watch the video all the way through before commenting

Baltops 22 Advanced SEAL Delivery System Flightradar24 Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk Boeing P-8 Poseidon Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker Enjoy the video and please do your own research!

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket