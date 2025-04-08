It is possible to inject self-assembling nanotechnology into the body, says Prof David A Hughes, PhD

"It does indeed appear to be possible to use a syringe to inject self-assembling nanotechnologies into the human body which are capable of communicating with an external network."

"We've been lied to on a very severe level about all of this."

"In other work that I've done, I propose that the jabs may go even further than what you have already described."

"I've co-authored a 4-part series on trans-humanism, which is available at propagandainfocus.com."

"And what I and my co-authors do there is to look at the military intelligence literature and other literatures to do with bio-nano technologies going back to the turn of the millennium [2000]."

"And what you can trace is a project to create, what in 2001 NASA's Dennis Bushnell was calling the IT [Information Technology] bio-nano era."

"In very simple terms, that is about connecting human bodies through intracorporeal [ within the body ] bio-nano technologies to an external network."

"This was essentially the vision all of the way back then [ in 2001 ], and the intervening period then involved huge amounts of research funding flowing to develop the technologies to actually be able to achieve this."

"And again, when you look carefully at the literature, particularly regarding what is now known as the Internet of bio-nano-things, you find that it does indeed appear to be possible to use a syringe to inject self-assembling nano- technologies into the human body which are capable of communicating with an external network."

"So in that regard, I'm extremely concerned about the true contents, and the true purpose of these injections."

"I also have a peer-reviewed journal paper called "What is in the so-called COVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity" [Sep 2022]."

"It's 130-pages long, and summarizes the evidence presented by 26 different research teams around the world who had actually looked under the microscope at the contents of the vials, and they found some very, very disturbing results there — all kinds of undisclosed ingredients."

"So, it may well go beyond even what what you were describing."

"It really is horrific."

The full interview of David A. Hughes, PhD interviewed by Zac Paine of “Red Pill News” on Aug 17, 2024 which is titled "Wall Street, The Nazi’s & the Crimes of the Deep State with David A. Hughes on Sat Night Livestream", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v5ba1ld-wall-street-the-nazis-and-the-crimes-of-the-deep-state-with-david-a.-hughes.html

The 4-part series on the website "Propaganda In Focus: is here:

Bringing Transhumanism Down to Earth, Part 1: Military Intelligence Operations Cloaked in the False Promise of Transcendence

April 23, 2024

By David Hughes and others

https://propagandainfocus.com/bringing-transhumanism-down-to-earth-part-1-military-intelligence-operations-cloaked-in-the-false-promise-of-transcendence/

Transhumanist Futures, Part 2: Humanity in the Crosshairs

April 27, 2024

https://propagandainfocus.com/transhumanist-futures-part-2-humanity-in-the-crosshairs/

Military Operations in Civilian Disguise, Part 3: Bio-Nano Governance and Terms of Use for Humans 2.0

May 6, 2024

By David Hughes and others

https://propagandainfocus.com/military-operations-in-civilian-disguise-part-3-bio-nano-governance-and-terms-of-use-for-humans-2-0/

WHO’s Pulling the Strings? Covid Injections and the Internet of Bio-Nano Things, Part 4: Testing New Human Nodes of Connectivity

May 24, 2024

By David Hughes and others

https://propagandainfocus.com/whos-pulling-the-strings-covid-injections-and-the-internet-of-bio-nano-things-part-4-testing-new-human-nodes-of-connectivity/

David Hughes's paper titled "What is in the so-called COVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity",

September 2022, International Journal of Vaccine Theory Practice and Research 2(2):455-586, is posted here:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/363264268_What_is_in_the_so-called_COVID-19_Vaccines_Part_1_Evidence_of_a_Global_Crime_Against_Humanity

