© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump's Class Action Lawsuit
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • July 09, 2021
In this video I take an intuitive look at recent announcement by President Trump of intent to file class action lawsuit against the CEO's of Facebook and Twitter.
What will happen as a result of this lawsuit? Will Donald Trump be successful in this endeavor? Does Mark Zuckerberg have something up his sleeve?
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
For a psychic Peek at Your Week, check out my Patreon page where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings just for my Patrons. You can also sign up for your Card For The Day!
Learn more here:
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
You can find me on Telegram!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
I am on Minds:
Minds.com/intuitiveedge/
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
On Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
On Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
What will happen as a result of this lawsuit? Will Donald Trump be successful in this endeavor? Does Mark Zuckerberg have something up his sleeve?
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
For a psychic Peek at Your Week, check out my Patreon page where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings just for my Patrons. You can also sign up for your Card For The Day!
Learn more here:
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
You can find me on Telegram!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
I am on Minds:
Minds.com/intuitiveedge/
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
On Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
On Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.