Fire Safety Tips - Walt Cross

What causes house fires and how can they be prevented? How do wildfires start and how can you protect your country home from them? Veteran fire chief Walt Cross shares fire safety tips to help you protect your home from fire. Learn about the most common types of fires and their causes. Find out how to put out cooking fires safely, create fire evacuation plans, and what type of fire extinguishers are best. You’ll also learn fire mitigation strategies like creating a defensible space to protect your country home from wildfire and to reduce the risk of harm and loss.





