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Hormuz blockade in action — Iranian journalist shows the line
An Iranian journalist sails to the Strait, revealing exactly how the blockade works.
📹 Footage shows foreign tankers stuck where Iran stopped them.
Any ship that turns on its systems or moves beyond the line is struck immediately by IRGC drones, no warnings, he says.