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PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE - RANDY STEWART WITH GUEST'S DR JAMES THORP MD PhD AND ALBERT WELCOMETHE EAGLE - 14TH OCTOBER 2022
http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/
*Links to Dr. Thorp and Albert*
## *Dr. James Thorp*
*On Telegram*
*https://t.me/jamesthorpmd/*
*On Gettr*
*https://gettr.com/user/JamesAThorpMD*
*Web Presence*
*Totality of Evidence*
*https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-james-thorp/*
## *Albert Benavides*
*Configurable charts of adverse reactions to the COV!D shots*
*https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboard/ByLotLookup*
**Contact Albert at
**See more interviews and explanations by Albert on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/**